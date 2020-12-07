Israel and US Dealing With ‘Aliens’, Says Scientist

Prominent Israeli Professor and Retired General Haim Eshed has claimed that Israel and the US are dealing with aliens who do not want to be identified because “humanity is not ready yet,” Middeast Monitor reports citing Yedioth Ahronoth.

Eshed served from 1981 to 2010 as the head of Israel’s security space program, explained the Jewish Press. It noted that he received the Israel Security Award three times, twice for confidential technological inventions.

“[US President Donald] Trump was on the verge of revealing the situation, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding,” explained Eshed. “They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are. There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here.”

The father of the Israeli security space program said that the aliens are also carrying out research and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe. “They want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also US astronauts.”

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently…the trend is also changing.”