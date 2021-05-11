Israelis Celebrate Jerusalem Day at Al Aqsa as Fire Rages in Background (Video)

Israelis dance as they watched Al-Aqsa trees –near the western wall, on fire last night (Monday).

Jerusalem Day started on Sunday May 9 and ended on Monday May 10.

Jerusalem Day “Yom Yerushalayim” is an Israeli national holiday commemorating the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City in the aftermath of the June 1967 Six-Day War. The day is officially marked by state ceremonies and memorial services.

According to the Middle East Monitor, citing ex-Jerusalem sheikh Sheikh Ikrima Sabri who is former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher, Israeli PM Netanyahu ordered the attack on Al-Aqsa to to satisfy Jewish settlers and secure his position as premier.

“If anyone ever doubted the desire to burn the al-Aqsa compound to the ground isn’t mainstream in Israeli society – as I documented years ago – here’s your proof”, tweeted Dan Cohen, an American journalist and filmmaker based in Washington, D.C., and also shared the video clip above.

According to Cohen, genocidal ideology lies behind push to takeover Jerusalem’s Muslim holy sites. More here…