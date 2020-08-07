KarachiRain Trending After Cleanup, Hiccup

Before the recent cleanup of Karachi’s massive drainage system by military’s FWO, this videoclip of a rat sitting on top of a floating sandal had gone viral.

Rat on a floating sandal in Karachi

Today, #KarachiRain is trending again on social media, and it’s much better.

The effect of #KarachiRain in North Nazimabad during the last rain and today, simply suggests that the cleaning of drains on instructions of PM @ImranKhanPTI has helped the people of #Karachi.

Else, it would have been much worse. pic.twitter.com/0ECXnHPyrv — Annus Raza (@annusraza) August 6, 2020

Sakht Garmi , Sudden Clouds change and Rain start 🌧️

Only Karachi can do this 😍🖤#KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/5SgEHGUrMW — Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeda) August 6, 2020

Still, there are hiccups. Experts say it’s not easy to handle things in one sweep. The city of 15m+ has a huge drainage system majorly clogged and mismanaged with encroachments and population growth making things not so easy for the country’s economic powerhouse administration.

The first drope of rain in Karachi .

k-electric:- Bijli ghum kar saley ka .

Le-#KarachiRain :- pic.twitter.com/8mTqxYZvL6 — Abdul Wahab (@Yarr_Abdul) August 7, 2020

people posting rain in karachi ..

whereas Reporters ..

#KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/Gpr9toSWhy — Outward Steek (@OutwardSteek) August 6, 2020

#KarachiRain



Mahi is huge.. May Allah make it easy for us all 🙏 Ameen pic.twitter.com/MqfFRukP09 — Málík ZáyD🇵🇰 (@iammalickzayd) August 7, 2020

A tweet from an Islamabad resident bemoans.

Twitter panel trending #KarachiRain

We Islamabadis be like: pic.twitter.com/CiFiyighR2 — Huda Naveed (@Huda_Nav) August 6, 2020

Still some meme tweets continue about Karachi rain…

This one memes…

Well these 4 pics are cool… https://t.co/85sO4vVi5G — DesPardes (@despardes) August 6, 2020

