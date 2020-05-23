Kashmir By Led Zeppelin: ‘Let Me Take You There’

DESPARDES — Why did the English rock band Led Zeppelin sing Kashmir –its the most globe-crushingly colossal moment? The lyrics were written in 1973 immediately after Led Zeppelin’s 1973 US tour. The song was first sung in 1975.

And, what does the song Kashmir mean? “The whole inspiration came from the fact that the road went on and on and on…it basically looked like you were driving down a channel, this dilapidated road, and there was seemingly no end to it”.

Although named after Kashmir, none of the group members had visited the disputed area. Instead, lyricist Plant was inspired during a drive through a desolate desert area of southern Morocco (West Africa). That’s 7,583 km west of Kashmir (South Asia) by crow’s flight.

As Led Zeppelin’s vocalist, Robert Plant, recalled years later: “It was an amazing piece of music to write to, and an incredible challenge for me,”. “The whole deal of the song is… not grandiose, but powerful: it required some kind of epithet or abstract lyrical setting about the whole idea of life being an adventure…”

Kashmir over several decades has become one of the world’s heaviest militarized area, a nuclear flashpoint, and under lockdown for 10 months –since August 2019. An analyst calls the disputed Himalayan valley ground zero of a new world order — climate change notwithstanding –some 560+ glaciers are said to be melting in the region.

Oh, let the sun beat down upon my face

Stars fill my dream

I’m a traveler of both time and space

To be where I have been

Sit with elders of the gentle race

This world has seldom seen

They talk of days for which they sit and wait

All will be revealed



Talk in song in tongues of lilting grace

Sounds caress my ear

There are not a word I heard could I relate

Story was quite clear

Oh

Oh

Oh yeah I been flyin’

Love oh ain’t no denyin’, no

Oh, ooh yea, I been flyin’

Mama, mama, ain’t no denyin’, no denyin’



All I see turns to brown

As the sun burns the ground

And my eyes fill with sand

As I scan this wasted land

Try to find, try to find what I feel

Oh, pilot of the storm who leaves no trace

Like thoughts inside a dream

Heed the path that led me to that place, yellow desert stream

My Shangri-La beneath the summer moon, I will return again

Sure as the dust that floats high in June, when movin’ through Kashmir



Oh, father of the four winds, fill my sails, across the sea of years

With no provision but an open face, along the straits of fear

Oh

Oh

When I’m on, when I’m on my way, yeah

When I see, when I see the way, you stay-yeah

Tryin’ to find, tryin’ to find where I been yeah, yeah

Ooh, yeah-yeah, ooh, yeah-yeah, when I’m down

Ooh, yeah-yeah, ooh, yeah-yeah, well I’m down

Ooh, let me take you there

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (legendary cricketer-turned-politician) says India is planning a false flag (again) in Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, and an unfinished agenda of the British-led partitioning of the sub-continent post World War II.

With input from Irshad Salim