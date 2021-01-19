Man Lived Inside O’Hare Airport For 3 Months Before Detection

TOP NEWS VIDEOS

36-year-old Aditya Singh hid out for three months in a secured area of O’Hare International Airport as he claimed to be too afraid to fly due to COVID-19.

The California man was arrested this weekend and charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft.

Aditya Singh holds a master’s degree in hospitality and is unemployed. He does not have a criminal background. (Chicago Police Department/Chicago Tribune)

Singh lives with roommates in Orange, Calif., southeast of Los Angeles, and does not have a criminal background, according to Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood. She said he has a master’s degree in hospitality and is unemployed.

It was unclear what brought Singh to Chicago and if he has any ties to the area.

Singh arrived at O’Hare on a flight from Los Angeles on Oct. 19 and allegedly has lived in the airport’s security zone ever since, without detection. More here…