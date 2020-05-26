Memorial Day 2020– Like No Other…

Photos and video of Memorial Day weekend celebrations across the US showed plenty of people going to the beach and gathering on boardwalks, but not a lot of people social distancing or wearing masks.

There were exceptions, like this one …

The Memorial Day also offered contrasts as Biden and Trump salute war dead. Different approaches…

It was Biden’s first outing in months…

And Trump’s Memorial Day weekend was also spent golfing, insulting female politicians and tweeting –nearly 100 times over the course of two days.

Hundreds of boaters in South Carolina held parade in support of Trump over the weekend –Memorial Day holiday officially marks the beginning of summer…

More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about their respective states being reopened too quickly, according to a recent Pew Research Center poll.

The death toll from coronavirus has topped 98,000. The U.S. has reported more cases and deaths than any other country.

A report says the pandemic is exposing limits of science.