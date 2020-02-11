Modi Govt Has Left Everyone Disappointed: Husain Haqqani

DESPARDES — “First, western liberals, and now conservatives: Modi govt has left everyone disappointed,” says Husain Haqqani, the director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute in Washington D.C.

In his video message (see below), the Washington insider starts off with, “Just one year ago, the world was very optimistic about India. Politically everybody was on India or seem to be on India’s side in its standoff with Pakistan. Now, however…what really has happened?”

Key points in Haqqani (had a stint as Pakistan envoy to US also) video and his opinion piece are somewhat add ons to The Economist’s latest cover story: “Intolerant India“.

Being an antagonist of Pakistan’s military and state and a proponent of India-centric US-policies, his observations (below) mean all may not be well inside the beltway — about the situation in India — the silence for weeks could allude to “no news is not so good news” in the largest democracy of the world

1. Indian diplomats are increasingly forced to explain and defend domestic policies abroad.

2. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered India’s growth forecast to 4.8 per cent for FY 2019-20.

3. Indian civilization’s resilience should not be invoked to justify setbacks to the aspirations of the modern Indian state.

4. Optimism about India’s prospects has given way to frustration over the last one year, in particular, and the duration of the Narendra Modi government, in general.

5. Successive American statesmen spoke of India being a natural ally of the US based on shared values: concepts of secularism, pluralism, individual freedom and democracy.

6. India’s support among the Americans traditionally came from liberals.

7. Western liberals are now disappointed with India.

8. Reason: Prolonged detention of mainstream Kashmiri politicians, shutting down of the internet and communications, lack of access to even Indian politicians from other parts of India to travel to Kashmir, and police violence against peaceful protesters.

9. The Modi government has disillusioned not only the western liberals now but also the conservatives.

According to renowned social critic and political activist Noam Chomsky, “What we’re seeing in India is symptoms of fascism. And The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has lowered India 10 spots on Democracy Index, citing erosion of civil liberties in the country.