Navy Pilots, Officials Describe UFO ‘Sightings All Over the World’ (Video)

’60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker reports on the regular sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, that have spurred a government-sanctioned report on “unidentified aerial phenomena” due to Congress next month.

Luis Elizondo, former director of the defense department’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, told “60 Minutes” that there are some reported sightings that don’t have explanations.

“We’re going through our due diligence. Is it some sort of new type of cruise missile technology that China has developed? Is it some sort of high-altitude balloon that’s conducting reconnaissance? Ultimately when you have exhausted all those what-ifs and you’re still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it’s real, that’s when it becomes compelling, and that’s when it becomes problematic,” Elizondo told the broadcast news outlet.

A former US military pilot who witnessed hundreds of UFOs operating in restricted air space has warned they are a “security threat”.

Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot, told 60 Minutes that he was among the military aviators who spotted “unidentified vessels” flying off the coast of Virginia every day for two years, starting in 2019.The former naval lieutenant said he was worried by the incidents and the Pentagon’s response.

The director of National Intelligence and secretary of defense were tasked with creating the upcoming unclassified report for intelligence and armed services committees in Congress.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on March 19 that the report would include information that cannot easily be explained.

Ratcliffe said some UFO sightings have been declassified in the past, but the report will present more information to the American people.

“There have been sightings all over the world,” he said. “And when we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite or some intelligence collection. Usually, we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things.”