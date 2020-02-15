New York Mayor de Blasio Endorses Bernie Sanders for President

DESPARDES — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has endorsed Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

“I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” de Blasio said in his endorsement announcement.

“New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down”.

An unabashed liberal who was elected in 2013, de Blasio will campaign for Sanders in Nevada this weekend.

de Blasio’s move puts him in a position to become a leading voice in opposition to Sanders’ newest rival, Mike Bloomberg, his predecessor in leading the nation’s largest city.

Senator Sanders from Vermont — who self-describes himself as a democratic socialist, is the longest-serving independent in congressional history, and a member of the Democratic caucus.

According to Business Insider, Sanders after winning the New Hampshire primary, has been recognized as the Democratic Party’s presidential frontrunner.