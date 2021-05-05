New Zealand Book Festival Cancels ‘Harry Potter’ Event Over J.K. Rowling Saying Only Women Menstruate

A Harry Potter event was canceled at an upcoming book festival in New Zealand over headline-making comments the best selling author J.K. Rowling made, in which she said only women can menstruate.

Organizers of the Featherston Booktown Karukatea festival in New Zealand, which will be held on May 6-9 have canceled an interactive Harry Potter quiz — which had been very popular at past events — according to a report by Stuff.

The renowned novelist has faced backlash by transgender activists for saying only women can menstruate. The author has also been labeled a “TERF” (trans exclusionary radical feminist) — a term referring to feminists who are considered too “radical” for even left-wing activists, as they do not believe that a biological man is a woman.

It is not the first time that Ms Rowling has been ‘cancelled’ as a result of expressing her views on whether men who identify as women are the same as biological females.

The 55-year-old author has faced ongoing accusations of transphobia after publishing a blog post in which she argued that biological sex is real.

She also took issue with an article referring to ‘people who menstruate’, posting the withering tweet: ‘I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

Her comments led to a torrent of abuse on social media and calls for her books to be boycotted.