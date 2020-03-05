NY Times Ben Hubbard’s Book ‘MBS’ Reveals Fate of Trump’s Mysterious Saudi Sphere, Anecdotes

DESPARDES — The mysterious glowing orb which Donald Trump, King Salman and Abdel Fatah al-Sisi clutched in Riyadh in May 2017 is now in US possession, but is hidden away for fear of causing a scandal, according to a new book.

During Trump’s first overseas trip as president, he visited Riyadh and signed historic agreements with the Kingdom that will invest almost $400 billion in the two countries.

It was the first time a US president had chosen Saudi Arabia as the first stop on a maiden trip abroad.

The new book ‘MBS’ by The New York Times correspondent for the Middle East claims Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aka MBS once dressed up as a policeman and went to a mall to show off in from of real policemen.

At least once MBS dressed up as a police officer and went to an outdoor mall area in Riyadh to show off, Ben Hubbard writes.

The book, released on March 10, contains the bizarre factoid of the orb and many anecdotes about Crown Prince Mohammed’s life, sourced from more than 100 interviews conducted between 2013 and 2018.

The author also details apparent Saudi attempts to hack his phone, an experience which the Guardian recently revealed he allegedly shares with Jeff Bezos of Amazon, the richest man in the world.

The NYTimes correspondent writes that Crown Prince Mohammed declined to be interviewed for his book.

Business Insider & The Guardian