‘Pakistan, Iran Borders are for Peace and Friendship’

DESPARDES — Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Zarif, on Monday urged closer cooperation between the two neighbors.

According to Iran’s state television, Zarif and Qureshi in a meeting in Iran, discussed bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments.

They emphasized close cooperation of Tehran and Islamabad to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf.

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, expressed his country’s readiness to promote amicable ties with all regional countries.

Rouhani called for collective efforts to ensure peace and relieve tensions in the region.

“We believe that division in the Islamic community is not beneficial to anyone and we completely welcome Pakistan’s efforts for promoting regional peace and stability in this regard,” Rouhani said.

Qureshi assured Rouhani that his country would not be used for posing a threat to other countries, including Iran, NAN reports.

“We believe that the borders of Pakistan and Iran are the borders of peace and friendship and should remain the same,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi’s visit to Iran comes amid US-Iran tension in the Middle East which observers say could have unintended consequences and effect the entire region.

Director General of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor last week said Pakistan would play the role of a peacemaker and not take sides in the ongoing conflict between US and its neighbor Iran.

“Pakistan has defeated and eliminated terrorism on its territory and would not allow its soil to be used against any other country,” he said, while talking to private news TV channels.

A Pakistani defense official based in the Middle East told DesPardes, “The conflict is a bilateral issue between the US and Iran, and both countries must exercise restraint and resolve their issues through negotiations.

“Both countries should not take any action which may result in unintended consequences and effect the entire region”, he said. “We are not party to the conflict, and we will not let our soil to be used against any third country”.