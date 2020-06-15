Pakistan’s PPE Export Could Top $500m in Coming Months

Pakistan has already bagged export orders worth $100 million for its domestically manufactured personal protective equipment (PPE), and figure could top $500 million in the coming months.

Many countries are also interested in these Pakistan made PPE, said Fawad Chaudhry, the minister for science and technology.

Pakistan’s Federal Cabinet earlier this month approved exports of PPE. These health and safety items could top the country’s unconventional exports list says a market researcher.

According to him, Central Asia and the Middle East are prime potential markets for these Pakistani products.

“Now we are producing masks including N95 masks, gloves, goggles or face shields, gowns, shoes cover and bed sheets for our hospitals, and even exporting to other countries,” Chaudhry told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

He said Pakistan also developed a coronavirus diagnostic kit, which has been approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. “This is a big achievement,” he said, adding that the kits are entirely domestically produced, which will “help cut our import bill.”

The country’s renowned National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad developed the testing kits.

“The kits developed by our experts are better than the imported kits, and have over 90% accuracy,” Fawad said.