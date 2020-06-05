Pakistan: Public Diplomacy On Front Burner

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Thursday announced establishment of a dedicated Public Diplomacy Consultative Group. Comprising eminent scholars, field specialists and former ambassadors, the group would consult and advise the country’s foreign minister on various aspects of public diplomacy, including projecting and promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural, literary, sports and performing arts heritage. Additional working groups and committees would also be established to spearhead initiatives in the priority areas of digital diplomacy, cultural diplomacy and sports diplomacy. More…

Despite high running tensions between Pakistan and India over held Kashmir, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday the two neighbors were cooperating with each other to fight desert locust invasion. Both countries are facing worst locust attack in nearly three decades and it is feared that crops worth billions of rupees would be lost. This has led to fears about food security in the two countries. Early migration of locusts from Pakistan to India started last month. The situation is expected to aggravate further this month when swarms are expected to arrive from Iran and Horn of Africa. The insects have, moreover, for the first time entered areas in the two countries that remained unaffected in previous invasions. FO spokesperson described the cooperation as “fruitful” in exchanging information in the bordering areas of Pakistan and India. More…

The country’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending disputes within the region. “This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on challenging regional issues”. The statement comes two days after Islamabad approached the United Nations (UN) over New Delhi’s blatant attempt to turn the Muslim-majority in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) into a minority. PM Narendra Modi-led BJP-government in Delhi has brought changes in domicile laws that would pave the way for non-Kashmiris to acquire permanent residence there. More…

Director General of Pakistan military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has advised Indian military leadership not to play with fire. “We will respond any aggression with full might,” he said. “There would be consequences of any military misadventure in the region and the consequences would be uncontrollable”. He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that India was planning false flag operation. A flase flag or military adventure against Pakistan is PM Modi’s “Go To” option, a senior Pakistani Defense official told DesPardes last month. More…

The Taliban Leadership Council has reportedly established a range of commissions and bodies that replicate the offices and duties of a normal governmental organization. The report, submitted recently to a UN Security Council committee, desc­ribes this arrangement as the Taliban shadow government, which seems to have a central structure as well as provincial and local administrative bodies. The report also notes that the “Taliban are assessed to have close connections with Al Qaeda” and the group’s central leadership may face resistance from the lower ranks if it tries to uproot it, as promised in the US-Taliban agreement sign­ed in February this year. More…

Pakistan Navy Head Adm. Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has highlighted the importance of ensuring regional maritime security mainly for three reasons in his opinion: 1. With more than 90 percent of its trade seaborne, Pakistan’s geostrategic location at the head of the Arabian Sea adjoining the Arabian Gulf trade routes — coupled with its ambitions to become a trade conduit to China and Central Asia via the Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC). 2. One of the dominant threats to regional and Pakistan’s national security emanates from India’s stridently nationalist mindset and belligerent policies that are manifesting under their current government. 3. the evolving international environment can be characterized as volatile, complex and ambiguous, having deep impact on the maritime domain and security in the region. More…

