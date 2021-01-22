Pakistani Diaspora in U.S. Better Educated Than the General Population

UPDATE: The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there were 508,116 U.S. residents of Pakistani descent living in the United States in 2018, mostly concentrated in New York, Texas and California. Their educational attainment level and household income are much higher –Bachelor’s degree or higher 54 percent, in comparison to the general U.S. population. Their median 12-month household income was $61,890. What’s significant to note is that their civic participation has been negligible on the average as compared to the Asian American average.
