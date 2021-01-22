Pakistani Diaspora in U.S. Better Educated Than the General Population

UPDATE: The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there were 508,116 U.S. residents of Pakistani descent living in the United States in 2018, mostly concentrated in New York, Texas and California. Their educational attainment level and household income are much higher –Bachelor’s degree or higher 54 percent, in comparison to the general U.S. population. Their median 12-month household income was $61,890. What’s significant to note is that their civic participation has been negligible on the average as compared to the Asian American average.

Pakistani Americans are much more likely to be first-generation immigrants than the U.S. average.

The Pakistani American population grew significantly faster than the U.S. average between 2000 and 2013.

An average Pakistani Diaspora member in USA has on the average, access to loans and credit facilities double ( 2 times) his/her net available household income

+ home equity.

RELATED ARTICLE: “Trillion Dollar” Net Worth Of Pakistani Expats (May 2019)