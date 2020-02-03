PTI Govt Swoops Down on Customs Officials; 7 Sacked for Alleged Wheat Smuggling

The sacked officials of FBR — 7 in number — were part of the Torkham and Chaman Customs operations

DESPARDES — Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ordered sweeping action against customs officials with tainted reputation in an effort to weed out corruption from the country’s top tax body.

The order for action incidentally came a day after a report in the print media revealed that a network of top FBR officials were involved in large-scale misdeclaration of description and value of imported goods in over 900 containers causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer.

LATEST: Smuggling Of Rs7 Billion Cell Phones Alleged At Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore

According to the report, the national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs4 billion due to the intentional misdeclaration of imported goods by some senior high-ranking officials. The report cited a Customs Intelligence report.

A number of high ranking officials — including four top collectors — have been removed from posts due to their failure to control smuggling in various forms, including misdeclaration of valued goods and evasion of taxes, a government source privy to the massive probe confided to APP.

RELATED ARTICLE: INSIGHT: Wheat Row Talking Points and Narratives

The officials were dismissed from service over their alleged involvement in wheat smuggling in the backdrop of wheat shortage and unbridled flour prices across the country.

The sacked officials of FBR — 7 in number — were part of the Torkham and Chaman Customs operations, the sources told INP.

The action has been taken to stem illegal inflow of foreign-origin goods without payment of duty and taxes on them.