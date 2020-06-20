‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse Will Appear Extreme in India

A “ring of fire” eclipse normally happens when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned

The year’s first solar eclipse – with a ‘ring of fire’ this Sunday – will be the ‘deepest’ one this century and coincides with the summer solstice.

In a striking coincidence, the 2020 summer solstice will occur on the same day as a major annular eclipse. It will appear on the first full day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The eclipse will appear extreme in northern part of India. In Pakistan, the eclipse will appear annular.

Some believe it’s more than a coincidence, and that the darkness that will fall on June 21 is a sign that the apocalypse is near.

Christian evangelist Paul Begley believes the world is coming to an end, and has seized on this year’s catastrophic events as proof of the coming apocalypse.

“Guys, we are in end time plagues,” he said in a recent video on his YouTube channel where he has more than 335,000 subscribers.

“Locusts of a biblical proportion are destroying countries like Yemen, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Pakistan now has been swamped, India overwhelmed with locusts.”

Countries in East Africa and the Middle East have been struggling with unprecedented numbers of locusts after a particularly fruitful breeding season, with their pest control abilities hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

