Saudis Dispatch Relief Goods to Snow-Hit Balochistan

DESPARDES — Saudi Arabia’s Shah Salman Center for Aid and Human Services has distributed relief goods in Ziarat District of Balochistan province which is witnessing spells of severe cold weather.

According to Saudi news agency (SPA) as reported by Jeddah-based UrduNews, goods flown in from Riyadh and distributed in the severe cold-affected areas has benefited 3,000 children, women and elderly.

The Shah Salman Center is doing this work in collaboration with local agencies, it said.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia distributed relief goods in several areas of Pakistan to protect against the cold”, the report says.

The western province of Balochistan continues to have severe chill factor due to cold spells, rain and snowfall with occasional gusty winds.

A massive snowstorm wreaked havoc in different parts of Balochistan in mid-January, causing hardships to the local populace and travelers.

The huge snowfalls is expected yield a massive water storage good for couple of years for the drought-hit province, some experts say.