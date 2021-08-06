Sleeping Buddha Statues in Trash For ‘Safe Keeping’ (Video)

KARACHI: These pictures taken in March 2021 show three sleeping Buddha statues thrown out with the trash at the National Museum here, Pakistan’s economic powerhouse –the capital of Sindh province:

These statues are not trash, they’re around 1500 years old and they’re priceless.

It’s not likely that they were thrown out by accident. They’re four feet tall and made of heavy black stone. An anonymous worker at the museum who tipped off the local press said that the sculptures had been lying with the garbage for at least three months.

“Incredibly the National Museum Director Mohammad Shah refused to apologize for treating the statues like this”, says the commentator in the video report (Aug 3, 2021) by Lightning Top.