Trump Aides Say He Has Become “Mentally Unreachable”

President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday “cocooned” at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become “mentally unreachable.” An administration official said, “He was a total monster today,” The Washington Post reports.

While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress’ session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was “cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides,” all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Post reports.

“He kept saying: ‘The vast majority of them are peaceful,'” an administration official told the Post. “‘What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren’t thugs.’ He didn’t want to condemn his people.”

Now, Axios reports that some of Trump’s “stalwart aides and confidants” have “given up trying to communicate with him” altogether, “considering him mentally unreachable.”

“His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague,” Axios writes, adding, “The president’s final days in office will be lonely ones.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for President Trump to be immediately removed from office as pressure mounted on Republicans to support invoking the 25th Amendment, reports UPI.

Schumer, described the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters as an “insurrection against the United States,” and said in a statement that the president “should not hold office one day longer.”

The original article appeared in Yahoo News