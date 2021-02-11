WATCH: Finnish Artist Recruits Snowshoers For Golf Course Art

A Finnish artist gathered a group of snowshoe enthusiasts to create a work of art on a golf course that can only be seen from the sky.

Janne Pyykko said he came up with the idea for a snow illustration artwork about two weeks ago, leading him to recruit members of a snowshoeing group on Facebook to help implement his design.

“I was interested in the social side of the experiment–could I make the instructions good enough and also be able to guide the others?” Pyykko told Yle, Finland’s national public broadcasting company.

The artist said the work will eventually be covered by fresh snow or it will melt. He said the temporary nature of the piece is part of its meaning.

“The idea is that the area isn’t damaged, but something that will disappear on its own,” he said.

(UPI)