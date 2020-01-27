What We’re Seeing in India Is Symptoms Of Fascism: Noam Chomsky

DESPARDES — Renowned social critic and political activist Noam Chomsky has dubbed the latest developments in India symptoms of fascism.

Fascism is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultra-nationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and strong regimentation of society and of the economy which came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe.

Chomsky’s unhinged opinion — he is the author of over 100 books and generally recognized as one of the greatest living public intellectuals — matters. As one of the most cited scholars in the social sciences in history, the great American scholar took a yard further to what German Chancellor Angela Merkel said (in a politically correct way), “Situation not good, not sustainable”.

Chomsky was interviewed in October 2019 in Tucson, Arizona by Karthik Ramanathan — weeks after PM Modi pulled 370 on Kashmir which remains in lockdown todate.

The well-respected American philosopher known for his salt-and-pepper views on world issues, is Professor of Linguistics at the University of Arizona. He taught at MIT for over 50 years and is a leading critic of US foreign policy and an inspiration for many generations worldwide.

In the 24-minute interview, NC (Noam Chomsky) gives his no-holds-barred views on the India situation vis-a-vis Fascism in Germany decades ago:

Part of Chomsky’s overall conversation is insightful:

Karthik: “You indicated in recent interviews, that whats we are seeing in the world is not Nazism. Even though there are parallels, its not exactly whats happening in Germany. Would you say that’s true in the case of India? Because India is building detention centers to house millions of Muslim citizens after them labeling them illegal immigrants.”

NC: “What we are seeing is the symptoms of fascism without the fascist ideology. Fascism meant something. It meant a powerful state, under the control of the Nazi or fascist party, which controlled everything. It even controlled business. We are not seeing that in India. The state does not control big business. And the same here. We have many of the aspects of fascism. Concentration camps at the border. You have many of the aspects of fascism. Concentration camps at the border, you know racism, and so on.. But business is not under control. [inaudible] they called it in Germany. The state is so powerful, it controlled not just labor of course, but business. In fact, every organization. There are signs of that. For example, when Trump orders every company to get out of China, there is a touch of that. But notice that they didn’t do it.”

Chomsky more on India situation:

NC: …”as I say, in the United States, which is one of the most effective economies, its basically been no gains in 40 years for working people and petty bourgeoisie. They are angry. And the anger can be exploited by somebody like Trump, who says its not your fault, it’s the fault of poor people, it’s the blacks, or Hispanics, or Muslims. And Modi does the same thing. Turn the attention to extreme Hindu nationalism. They are taking our country away from us, get rid of these Muslims.”

Many observers and historians have written on fascism. The groupthink on it is: “Fascists believe that liberal democracy is obsolete and regard the complete mobilization of society under a totalitarian one-party state as necessary to prepare a nation for armed conflict and to respond effectively to economic difficulties”.

Watch the whole conversation…