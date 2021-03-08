‘Woman’ By Aziz Ahmed: A Poem on Women’s Day 2021

A baby senses a being

As soon as senses allow

And Mother is there

Cuddling & loving & feeding & caring

Growing up one feels others around

The world with its colors & sound abound

Father loud & caring is there too

Coming & going he’s always making large sounds

At some time siblings also come into life

Sis at one time caring and then being naughty is around

Bro is also there fretting and frowning

Like trying to assert around

Life goes on and the baby girl grows up

Into a life which is becoming patriarchal and sometimes harsh

School time is dominated by headmaster with loud voice & cane

Boys wanting to become friends

Are always being superior & haughty

Then one day a loving one comes along

And the girl goes into another phase of life

With the Mother holding hand and the father leading

With siblings & friends following

The girl marches to another home with her betrothed on his loving arms

Suddenly the girl is now a Woman with her Man

Lover for her & Husband for everyone else

Life goes and as she builds a Home

And in times have her own family

With Daughters & Sons

And a Man who started as a cuddly bear

and is now a Husband to take care

And as Life goes on, and Sons start taking over

The daughters start leaving for their new Homes

That is the Life of a Woman

BUT now she realizes that She has to Rise

Not for herself but for her Mother, Daughters & friends

She proclaims : My Life for Myself

Not only for my Father, Lover & Sons

But also for my Mother, Daughters & Friends

“This is a tribute from me to the Women in my Life : My Mother, My Loving Wife & Daughter and all the Women in this World”.

On Women’s Day – 8th March 2021