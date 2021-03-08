‘Woman’ By Aziz Ahmed: A Poem on Women’s Day 2021

A baby senses a being
As soon as senses allow
And Mother is there
Cuddling & loving & feeding & caring
Growing up one feels others around
The world with its colors & sound abound
Father loud & caring is there too
Coming & going he’s always making large sounds
At some time siblings also come into life
Sis at one time caring and then being naughty is around
Bro is also there fretting and frowning
Like trying to assert around
Life goes on and the baby girl grows up
Into a life which is becoming patriarchal and sometimes harsh
School time is dominated by headmaster with loud voice & cane
Boys wanting to become friends
Are always being superior & haughty
Then one day a loving one comes along
And the girl goes into another phase of life
With the Mother holding hand and the father leading
With siblings & friends following
The girl marches to another home with her betrothed on his loving arms
Suddenly the girl is now a Woman with her Man
Lover for her & Husband for everyone else
Life goes and as she builds a Home
And in times have her own family
With Daughters & Sons
And a Man who started as a cuddly bear
and is now a Husband to take care
And as Life goes on, and Sons start taking over
The daughters start leaving for their new Homes
That is the Life of a Woman
BUT now she realizes that She has to Rise
Not for herself but for her Mother, Daughters & friends
She proclaims : My Life for Myself
Not only for my Father, Lover & Sons
But also for my Mother, Daughters & Friends
“This is a tribute from me to the Women in my Life : My Mother, My Loving Wife & Daughter and all the Women in this World”.
On Women’s Day – 8th March 2021