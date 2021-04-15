Yanni’s Tribute to the Taj Mahal, Plus This (Videos)

YANNI, 66, is a composer, keyboardist, pianist, and music producer (without formal music training). He has employed musicians of various nationalities and has incorporated a variety of exotic instruments to create music that has been called an eclectic fusion of ethnic sounds. Influenced by his encounters with cultures around the world, the The self-taught Greek-American musician has been called a “true global artist” and his music is said to reflect his “one world, one people” philosophy.

Yanni continues to use the musical shorthand that he developed as a child, blending jazz, classical, soft rock, and world music[5] to create predominantly instrumental works.

“As our population increases, our planet becomes smaller and smaller. It’s therefore very important that we all learn how to love and accept each other, and whenever that’s not possible, at least learn how to tolerate one another.”

Yanni moved to the U.S. in November 1972.

“2,500 years ago, Socrates said that the perfect human being is all human beings put together. It is a collective, it is a we. It is all of us together that make perfection.”

This piece of his music talks all about that, and “I would like to dedicate it to Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal and to the architects and engineers and sculptors that loved the pieces of marble into this architectural wonder of beauty we call the Taj Mahal”.

Curated by Irshad Salim, Islamabad