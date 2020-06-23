Zardaris Send Mangoes

The Huda Beauty co-founder Mona Kattan shared a video of the mango crates, delivered especially to her from Zardaris’ farms in Tando Allahayar. Sindh.

Pakistan is passionate about the king of fruits collectively as a nation, as mango season arrives. Families send mango fruit baskets — a tradition practiced for decades.

The gift was sent to the beauty and cosmetic brand co-founder by Asif Ali Zardari (former president of the country) and his children Bakhtawar, Bilawal, Aseefa, reports Dawn.

Bhuttos lead the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which has been in power for over a decade in Sindh, the country’s southern province. Karachi is its capital and economic powerhouse.

According to reports, an accountability court in country’s capital Islamabad will indict the former president and PPP’s Co-chairperson (and other accused) in a mega money laundering case on July 7.

The court has decided to indict all the accused via videolink sessions due to the prevalent pandemic.