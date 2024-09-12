Wednesday Poems: 3 By the Great Italian Poet, Eugenio Montale

I do not go in search of poetry. I wait for poetry to visit me.

—Eugenio Montale

From Poetic Outlaws: Eugenio Montale, born in 1896 in Genoa, Italy, emerged as one of the 20th century’s foremost Italian poets, earning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1975.

Originally trained as an opera singer, financial constraints led him to pivot towards literature, a field where he would leave an indelible mark.

Montale’s early poetry collection, “Ossi di seppia” (Cuttlefish Bones), published in 1925, showcased his innovative style and existential themes, setting a precedent for his later works that delved deeper into the human condition, nature, love, and the societal upheavals of his time.

Known for his association with the Hermeticism movement, Montale’s work is noted for its complexity, philosophical depth, and linguistic precision.

Beyond poetry, he was a respected editor and critic within Italian literary circles and also translated works by T.S. Eliot and William Shakespeare into Italian. Montale continued to write reflective and poignant poetry into his later years, passing away in Milan in 1981.

His legacy endures through his profound contributions to Italian and world literature, celebrated for their emotional depth and intellectual insight.

Below are 3 fantastic poems by the great Italian poet…

