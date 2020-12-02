It is common knowledge within the Muslim community that in 7th Century Arabia the Quran & Prophet Muhammad ﷺ revolutionized women’s rights, yet, these rights are not reflected in the reality of Muslim women today. If you want to know why, an upcoming book, the “30 Rights of Muslim Women” explores many answers.

What was the inspiration behind this book? A few years ago, a young Muslim woman intern from New York told WISE her parents had tried to “force her into marriage” and because she had nowhere to turn, she “refused the offer” and ran away from home. Saddened by this, WISE asked her what they could do to help. She said, “put all Muslims women rights in one place, so girls can find the information and use it to assert their God given rights.”

WISE published the book “30 Rights of Muslim Women” detailing how the Quran uplifts women– and how the Prophet ﷺ advocated for women, while society oppressed them. It is a scholarly yet easily readable book which utilizes faith-based arguments to advance women’s rights through scriptural interpretation.

The book aims to spread the truth of Islam and stop its mischaracterization amid gender-based inequality –a global phenomenon that transcends culture, religion, and income.

What is WISE:

WISE envisions a world in which Muslim women leaders are instrumental in creating a peaceful and prosperous world anchored in gender equality and human dignity. Learn more about the organization here