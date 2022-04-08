A Gentleman in Moscow (ماسکو میں ایک شخصیت)

From the New York Times bestselling author of Rules of Civility— A Gentleman in Moscow is a transporting novel about a man who is ordered to spend the rest of his life inside a luxury hotel. Published in 2016, A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles was also a New York Times bestseller.

The novel immerses us in an elegantly drawn era with the story of Count Alexander Rostov. When, in 1922, he is deemed an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal, the count is sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin. Rostov, an indomitable man of erudition and wit, has never worked a day in his life, and must now live in an attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history are unfolding outside the hotel’s doors. Unexpectedly, his reduced circumstances provide him a doorway into a much larger world of emotional discovery.

Brimming with humor, a glittering cast of characters, and one beautifully rendered scene after another, this singular novel casts a spell as it relates the count’s endeavor to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a man of purpose.

Mr. Amor Towles

Mr. Towles was born and raised in the Boston area, and lives in Manhattan with his wife and two children – he is an ardent fan of early 20th century painting, 1950’s jazz, 1970’s cop shows, rock & roll on vinyl, obsolete accessories, manifestos, breakfast pastries, pasta, liquor, snow-days, Tuscany, Provence, Disneyland, Hollywood, the cast of Casablanca, James Bond 007, Captain Kirk, Bob Dylan, the wee hours, card games, cafés, and the cookies made by both of his grandmothers.

Having graduated from Yale College and received an MA in English from Stanford University, he worked as an investment professional in Manhattan for over twenty years. He now devotes himself fulltime to writing.

