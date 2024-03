Irshad Salim: Over the years, paints, brushes, the pellet knife and canvases substituted my textual thoughts as I looked out my window at the never-ending war in Afghanistan–broad strokes of expressions in forms, substances and colors they produced subjects as intuitive forecasts. Here they are rightly or wrongly:

circa 2006

circa 2008

circa 2008

circa 2020

circa 2015

circa 2008