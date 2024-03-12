AI Is Everywhere—Including Countless Applications You’ve Likely Never Heard Of

By Niusha Shafiabady at Singularity Hub: Artificial intelligence is seemingly everywhere. Right now, generative AI in particular—tools like Midjourney, ChatGPT, Gemini (previously Bard), and others—is at the peak of hype. But as an academic discipline, AI has been around for much longer than just the last couple of years. When it comes to real-world applications, many have stayed hidden or relatively unknown. These AI tools are much less glossy than fantasy-image generators—yet they are also ubiquitous.

As various AI technologies continue to progress, we’ll only see an increase of AI use in various industries. This includes healthcare and consumer tech, but also more concerning uses, such as warfare. Here’s a rundown of some of the wide-ranging AI applications you may be less familiar with: AI in Healthcare; The Hidden AIs; AI Can Also Be Weaponized.

AI is present in our lives in so many ways, it is nearly impossible to keep track. Its myriad applications will affect us all. This is why ethical and responsible use of AI, along with well-designed regulation, is more important than ever. This way we can reap the many benefits of AI while making sure we stay ahead of the risks. More here.

