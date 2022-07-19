Veteran Singer Who Sang ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’ Dies Aged 82

Veteran Indian singer Bhupinder Singh, best known for his songs such as ‘Do Deewane Shaher Mein’ and ‘Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga’, died on Monday at the age of 82.

Bhupinder Singh

His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial “Haqeeqat”, where he sang the Mohan-composed track “Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga” along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey. He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali.

In his five-decade long career, the singer, born in Amritsar, Punjab, had worked with the biggest names of the music industry such as Mohammed Rafi, R D Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Dil Dhoondta Hai Phir Wahi: Bhupinder Singh and Lata Mangeshkar perform the playback song.

He was admitted to the hospital for the last 9 days and died late this evening due to a heart attack, his wife Mithali Singh said.

Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including “Dum Maaro Dum”, “Chura Liya Hai”, “Chingari Koi Bhadke” and “Mehbooba O Mehbooba”, among others.