Bilderberg Elites Meet in Washington, DC

Global elites representing business, politics, big tech, media, and academia are now in Washington, DC, for the 68th annual meeting of the Bilderberg Group. Among the 120 invitees this year publicly acknowledged by Bilderberg are Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Henry Kissinger, former CIA head David Petraeus, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and CIA Director William J. Burns. UK Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Commons is also present. So too Canada Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney, vice chair of Brookfield Asset Management who served as the governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 and the governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020. More here from Brietbart…

The 68th Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 2 – 5 June 2022. The key topics for discussion this year are:

Geopolitical Realignments NATO Challenges China Indo-Pacific Realignment Sino-US Tech Competition Russia Continuity of Government and the Economy Disruption of the Global Financial System Disinformation Energy Security and Sustainability Post Pandemic Health Fragmentation of Democratic Societies Trade and Deglobalization Ukraine

PARTICIPANTS…