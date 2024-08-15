What Your Brain Is Really Doing When Doing “Nothing”

From Quanta Magazine: When your mind is wandering, your brain’s “default mode” network is active. Its discovery 20 years ago inspired a raft of research into networks of brain regions and how they interact with each other. New research, including a recent study of the brain on psilocybin, is revealing the default mode’s role in memory, social awareness and sense of self.

Read the full article at: https://www.quantamagazine.org/what-y…

Related Papers: – “A default mode of brain function” (Raichle et al., 2001) https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073…

– “Functional connectivity in the resting brain: A network analysis of the default mode hypothesis” (Greicius et el., 2001) https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073…

– “20 years of the default mode network: A review and synthesis” (Menon, 2023) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science…

– “Psilocybin desynchronizes the human brain” (Siegel et al., 2024) https://www.nature.com/articles/s4158…