‘Britain’s Cover-up of Its 1845-1850 Holocaust in Ireland’

From Holocausd na nGaedheal: Did you sing this as a kid…it explains below, where this song came from.

This old man he played one

He played nick nack on my drum

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This old man he played two

He played nick nack on my shoe

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This old man he played three

He played nick nack on my tree

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This old man he played four

He played nick nack on my door

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This old man he played five

He played nick nack on my hive

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This old man he played six

He played nick nack on my stick

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This old man he played seven

He played nick nack on my deven

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This old man he played eight

He played nick nack on my gate

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This old man he played nine

He played nick nack on my vine

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This old man he played ten

He played nick nack on my hen

With a nick nack paddy whack

Give a dog a bone

This old man came rolling home

This rhyme is thought to relate to Irish beggars who arrived in England during the British genocide which lasted between 1845 to 1852 and resulted in millions deaths. Paddies’ as they were known would sell ‘knick knacks’ door to door, also playing a rhythm of ‘nick nack’ using spoons, in the hope of receiving some pennies. According to the tale, they’d be given a ‘whack’ and sent on their way, while their dog would be given a bone.

More here.