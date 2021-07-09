British Scientist of Bangladesh Origin Invents Spray to Fight Covid

A young scientist of Bangladesh origin in UK has developed a revolutionary disinfectant solution that has been deemed “ground-breaking” in the global fight against Covid-19.

Sadia Khanom, 26, developed “Voltique”, a spray that attracts and kills all pathogens (viruses, bacteria, fungi and other microbes) on any surface it is applied to for 14 days.

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

The NHS, NASA and various independent peer-reviewed labs have all successfully trialed Voltique – which will now be taken on by a number of governments and blue chip companies.

Sadia has received £10m (US$13.8m) in initial orders for the “Voltique”, reports Dhaka Tribune.

Whether the order, or part of the order, is from her country of origin (Bangladesh) is not known as the South Asian country bordering India “hit record COVID cases amid fears of oxygen crisis”, according to Aljazeera.

Pakistan has reportedly sent equipment to Bangladesh to aid in fight against COVID-19.

The young “Voltique” developer was about to take a PhD in Alzheimer’s Research and Neuro-degeneration when the pandemic struck. She spent 14 months on developing the anti-Covid spray.

Khanom used her parent’s restaurant as her initial case study and tested her invention on different services.

“I have studied Covid-19 extensively and have also conducted a great deal of research on all common disinfectants on the market. After months of research, I finally found the perfect formula and called it Voltique,” she said.

Alongside scientific innovation and development professional Colin Hagan, Khanom plans to roll out the potentially life-saving invention on a global scale.

Her father Kabir Ahmed is a proud man now. “There is nothing more joyous than knowing we can help people around the world with this discovery of my daughter,” he said.

The family lives in Chester, UK. Her father is a restaurateur, and her grandfather Azmat Ali migrated to the United Kingdom from Sylhet back in 1964.

Her father first admitted her to the local Blackburn Madrasa, as he wanted his daughter’s education to start with lessons on religion.

From Blackburn Madrasa, she successfully passed her GCSE and Alima course. Sadia then went on to study at Holy Cross Sixth Form College, Manchester, and eventually earned a Masters in Genetics from Chester University.

The original article appeared in Dhaka Tribune.