India is hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennnai, with top ranking players from Spain, France, England, Armenia, Israel, USA and several others participating in it.

Inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai

Also participating in the competition is an eight-year-old girl from Palestine.

Image & news source: Gabbar

Randa Sedar, representing Palestine, is the youngest chess player to take part in this year’s chess Olympiad in India.

Top standings:

As of Aug. 1, 2022 (Intl. Chess Federation on Twitter)

