China delivers a huge floating dock to Russia (Video)

5 hours ago DPstaff

A100,000-ton floating dock built by order of Russia by China Beihai Shipyard was successfully delivered to in December. It sailed to the Russian Far East Port and was taken over by the Russian Far East Red Star Shipyard. This is the second floating dock built by Beihai Shipyard for the Red Star Shipyard.

The delivery of PD-100 is of great significance to Russia. After the delivery of this Chinese-made floating dock, it has become the largest floating dock in Russia. The parameters show that the PD-100 floating dock has a length of 350 meters, an outer width of more than 95 meters, an inner width of 80 meters, and a depth of 30.5 meters. It has a lifting capacity of 100,000 tons and is equipped with two 50-ton cranes.

Related Posts:

More Stories

As the World Turns: Jan 2023 Report

5 hours ago DPstaff

A Beginning Has Been Made. Oil Might Not Be Bought With Dollars Anymore But With Yuan.

3 days ago DPstaff

Rumi and the Clock of Shams Tabrizi

2 weeks ago DPstaff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Why Pakistan needs Smaller Provinces? How Many Provinces should Pakistan Have?

5 hours ago DPstaff

China delivers a huge floating dock to Russia (Video)

5 hours ago DPstaff

As the World Turns: Jan 2023 Report

5 hours ago DPstaff

ROUNDUP: U.S., Russia, IMF and Pak Economy

1 day ago DPstaff

Some Comments on Jim Mattis View on Pak Politics

2 days ago DPstaff