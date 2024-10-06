Come Kneel to Me: A Poem By Irshad Salim

Come kneel to me

come seek

come feel

the pulse come to life.

come what you be

think of us

if that is nay

come worship me.

Hours hide, clocks

pay no heed

wheel of time

ceased…end

perhaps is near.

Come quick

feel the breath

of life

beating by;

come

take elixir

poison to cut.

Come quick gulp

breath gasp not.

Irshad Salim, circa 1974-1975 (at the age of 18/19)

–A version of the poem was published in Sometime Somewhere (1977).

Comment by IS: It’s one of the series of poetic expressions I wrote on the separation of East Pakistan, and the creation of Bangladesh after December 1971 –and the chaos, commotions, aloofness that followed in the remaining Pakistan’s premise of movers and shakers –it spewed poetic expressions out of me.



