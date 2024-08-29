The Death of our Era by D.H. Lawrence

Our era is dying

yet who has killed it?

Have we, who are it?

In the middle of voluted space

its knell has struck.

And in the middle of every atom, which is the same thing,

a tiny bell of conclusion has sounded.

The curfew of our great day

the passing-bell of our way of knowing

the knell of our bald-headed consciousness

the tocsin of this our civilisation.

Who has struck the bell?

Who rang the knell?

Not I, not you,

yet all of us.

At the core of space the final knell

of our era has struck, and it chimes

in terrible rippling circles between the stars

till it reaches us, and its vibrations shatter us

each time they touch us.

And they keep on coming, with greater force

striking us, the vibrations of our finish.

And all that we can do

is to die the amazing death

with every stroke, and go on

till we are blank.

And yet, as we die, why should not our vast mechanised day die with us,

so that when we are re-born, we can be born into a fresh world.

For the new word is Resurrection.