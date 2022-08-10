Dekho Bhayya Aa Gayeدیکھو بھئيا آ گئے (Video)

ISLAMABAD GOSSIP July 3, 2021; Irshad Salim — Khan Sahib’s almost 3-years of roller coaster ride is akin to the traditional Saas-Bahu-Beti relationship we at times see in some families in the country and region.

خان صاحب کا تقریباً 3 سال کا رولر کوسٹر ساس بہو بیٹی کے روایتی رشتے جیسا ہے جو ہم کچھ خاندانوں میں دیکھتے ہیں۔

The battle of wits between agents of change and status quo continues, with blow hot and blow cold intermittently with time lapses.

تبدیلی اور جمود کے ایجنٹوں کے درمیان عقل کی جنگ جاری ہے، وقت گزرنے کے ساتھ وقفے وقفے سے گرم اور ٹھنڈا ہوا چل رہا ہے۔

Meanwhile, the nation, mostly the young and the urban and rural womenfolk, remain steadfastly behind him.

دریں اثنا، قوم، زیادہ تر نوجوان اور شہری اور دیہی خواتین، ثابت قدمی سے اس کے پیچھے ہیں۔

UPDATE on Khan Sahib’s Saas-Bahu-Beti relationship; ISLAMABAD January 23, 2022; IRSHAD SALIM — Whether familial, societal, political or geopolitical, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law type relationship is elusive, but powerful. It reigns supreme as the denominator, and the only constant is change:

خان صاحب کے ساس بہو بیٹی کے رشتے پر اپ ڈیٹ؛ 23 جنوری 2022

چاہے خاندانی ہو، سماجی، سیاسی یا جغرافیائی، ساس اور بہو کا رشتہ مضحکہ خیز، لیکن طاقتور ہوتا ہے۔ یہ ہرج کے طور پر سب سے زیادہ راج کرتا ہے، اور واحد مستقل تبدیلی ہے

Posted by Irshad Salim, Karachi (Aug. 10, 2022)