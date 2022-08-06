Arts Urdu Video WhatsApp

WATCH: A Desi and a Pardesi ‘Creative Marketing’ Videos

August 6, 2022
DPstaff

Read in your language:

BERING STRAIT & TROPIC OF CANCER: A desi meme on attracting auto rickshaw passengers, and a Western creative ad. — doctor carves out soccer ball (football) from stone to ‘attract’ patients! Both are funny…

WhatsApp shares

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *