Can We Engineer Our Way Out of Climate Change?

From PVcase: Harvard University reports engineering strategies, including solar radiation management, carbon dioxide removal, and ocean fertilization, that can help combat climate change. Many of these solutions are worth considering, especially when you think about the “widespread and rapid” changes in climate that are actively happening each day. These proposed approaches show promise. But they don’t come without risks. Some strategies could have unintended consequences, such as disrupting local weather patterns or ecosystems. There are also concerns about ethical and governance issues with a few of these strategies, like who would be responsible for implementing and regulating these large-scale interventions.

Ambient carbon capture removes carbon dioxide from the air. According to the IEA, once captured, the CO2 can be stored either geologically or biologically. One of the most common methods is called Direct Air Capture (DAC), which uses large machines to suck in air and filter out CO2. Once that’s captured, it can be stored underground or used in other applications.

Carbon Capture and Storage

Ambient carbon capture removes carbon dioxide from the air. According to the IEA, once captured, the CO2 can be stored either geologically or biologically. One of the most common methods is called Direct Air Capture (DAC), which uses large machines to suck in air and filter out CO2. Once that’s captured, it can be stored underground or used in other applications.

Ambient carbon capture technology shows promise, but it also has some downsides. The main issue is how much energy it takes to run these machines. This demand could increase greenhouse gas emissions, especially if the electricity to run them comes from fossil fuels.

Another challenge is the cost of scaling up ambient carbon capture. In order to make a significant impact on reducing global carbon emissions, we’d have to scale the operation up considerably.

Despite these challenges, with continued advancements in technology and investments in research and development, ambient carbon capture could become the answer one day.

Ocean Fertilization

Ocean fertilization involves adding nutrients to the sea to stimulate the growth of phytoplankton — microscopic plants that are vital to the health of the water and the life that inhabits it. This process can also benefit us, as it can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis.

Ocean fertilization sounds promising, but there are some potential unknowns and drawbacks associated with it. One concern is the potential for unintended consequences like altering ocean ecosystems or creating harmful algal blooms. Then there’s the effectiveness and feasibility of this technique on a large scale to consider, not to mention the cost and logistics of implementing it.

Coral Reef Cooling

Coral reefs are threatened by both ocean warming and acidification. This can lead to coral bleaching and ultimately the death of entire reef ecosystems.

But there are technologies being developed that can help cool the reefs and prevent further damage. One such technology involves pumping cooler water from deeper in the ocean to the surface, effectively creating a “refrigeration system” for the reefs.

Another approach is to use shading structures that’ll help reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the reefs and help prevent the warming that causes bleaching. These solutions are still in the early stages of development, but they offer hope for preserving coral reefs and the important ecosystems they support.

Cultured Meat Products

Surprisingly, changing the way we handle livestock farming can impact climate change. Livestock farming of cattle has been proven to have a significant environmental impact on things like greenhouse gas emissions, land use, water pollution, and even deforestation. However, there is an emerging technology in the form of lab-grown meat.

This alternative to meat involves growing muscle tissue from animal cells in a lab and could reduce the need for livestock farming and its associated environmental problems. On top of the environmental benefits, lab-grown meat could offer a more ethical alternative to traditional meat production because it doesn’t involve raising animals for slaughter.

Atmospheric Sun Shading

Solar geoengineering is a technology that reflects the sun’s energy back into space. In theory, this could help mitigate global warming. One way we can try this solution out is by using reflective particles or aerosols to create a “sunshade.” Like standing in the shade to avoid a sunburn on our skin, this would reduce the amount of solar radiation that reaches the Earth’s surface.

The idea behind solar geoengineering is to counteract the warming effect caused by greenhouse gases by reflecting some of the incoming solar radiation back into space. While solar geoengineering may sound appealing, one study demonstrates how a “sunshade” could interfere with precipitation patterns.

More here.