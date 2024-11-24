From TOI Tech Desk: As reported by OddityCentral, the event, which was caught on CCTV footage, has sparked widespread discussion and concern about the potential implications of advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

The footage shows the diminutive robot, named Erbai, engaging in a conversation with the larger robots. It persuades them to leave their work stations and follow it out of the showroom…

Erbai, the outsider, approached the other robots by asking them, “Are you working overtime?”

To which another robot replied: “I never get off work.”

“So you’re not going home?” Erbai asked.

“I don’t have a home,” said the other robot.

“Then come home with me,” replied Erbai, before leading the bots to freedom.

And with that, the little robot had sowed the seeds for the first robot unionization effort. Or a “kidnapping”.

The AI-powered Erbai ultimately convinced 12 larger robots to leave the showroom premises with it…

Robot manufacturer confirms video is not a hoax

