Famous Turkish Proverbs and Sayings Worth Listening to (Video)

TROPIC OF CANCER Series: Proverbs and sayings are an important part of any culture. So are these Turkish one’s and translated into English. These, and many more inspirational and motivational one’s have been passed down from one generation to another, and serve to teach us life lessons while showing us different points of views.

Here’s an example of a Turkish proverb about time: Gün doğmadan neler doğar. Literally: Before the sun rises, a lot of things rise. Equivalent: Tomorrow is another day.

On friendship: Bana arkadaşını söyle sana kim olduğunu söyleyeyim. Literally: Tell me who your friend is, I will tell you who you are. Equivalent: Tell me who you hang out with, and I’ll tell you who you are.

Sütten ağzı yanan yoğurdu üfleyerek yer. Literally: The one who is burnt by the milk, eats yogurt by blowing on it. Equivalent: Once bitten, twice shy. Example: O hemen David’in evlenme teklifini kabul etmek istemiyor. Eee, sütten ağzı yanan yoğurdu üfleyerek yer. “He doesn’t want to accept David’s marriage proposal right away. Well, once bitten, twice shy.”

Dost acı söyler. Literally: Real friend talks bitter. A real friend always tells the truth—including when their friend is wrong—even if it hurts. Example: Kusura bakma bu olayda sen hatalısın; dost acı söyler. “Sorry, in this case you are wrong; a real friend talks candid.”

