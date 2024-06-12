Future of Food: Four Myths About Vertical Farming Debunked by an Expert

“Vertical farming won’t save the world or feed the poor. But it is a complementary method.”

by Zoe Harris at Singularity Hub: Vertical farms look high-tech and sophisticated, but the premise is simple—plants are grown without soil, with their roots in a solution containing nutrients. This innovative approach to agriculture is growing in global market value and expected to reach $23 billion by 2029. Typically, this soilless cultivation happens in huge greenhouses or warehouses, with plants stacked high on rows and rows of shelves. Parameters such as lighting, temperature, and humidity can be controlled by computer systems, so vertical farming is sometimes called controlled environment agriculture.

There are three types of vertical farming. In hydroponics, plant roots are held in a liquid nutrient solution. In aeroponics, roots are exposed to the air and a nutrient-rich mist or spray is applied to the roots. In aquaponics, nutrients from fish farm waste replace some or all of the chemical fertilizers being delivered to plants through hydroponics.

There’s huge scope to produce a lot of food using these methods of cultivation, but there are four key myths about vertical farming that need to be dispelled:

Vertical Farms Will Dominate: Vertical farms can support traditional agriculture by providing space to develop new crop varieties or grow the nursery phase of young trees and crops which are later planted out in fields. By freeing up substantial areas of land, vertical farming offers space for other food production, bioenergy plans, or reforestation and restoration of ecosystems. It can enhance conventional farming, but won’t ever totally replace it…

Vertical Farming Will Feed Everyone: Although this is a nice idea, it’s not currently a reality…The innovative Robin Hood business model—charging wealthier people more and giving discounts to less fortunate people for the same product—could provide equitable access to everyone in urban areas…

Vertical Farming Isn’t Sustainable: This argument typically derives from the fact that vertical farms require electricity to run. They do, but a decarbonized grid running on 100 percent renewables makes this point moot…

Vertical Farming Isn’t Natural: It is a complementary method of producing food closer to end users, with more control and a higher land-use efficiency. It can build systemic resilience within our food system because vertical farm yields won’t be vulnerable to extreme weather events due to climate change. It can enhance local food security that might otherwise be at risk from increased political unrest abroad…

Read all of it here.