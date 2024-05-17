Gas From Iran

The Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline is of paramount importance for the rulers, as the lives and livelihoods of over 240 million Pakistanis are tied to this fuel–finding a solution is top on the agenda, said Senator Mushaid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Islamabad-based Pakistan-China Institute,

Pakistan needs gas more for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes now than for power generation, said energy expert Vaqar Zakaria, heading the Islamabad-based Hagler Bailley Pakistan, the environment consultancy company.

“Domestic consumers will be the immediate beneficiaries from the Iranian gas supply,” agreed leading sustainable development practitioner Abid Suleri, heading the Islamabad-based Sustainable Development Policy Institute.