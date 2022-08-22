The Idiots, Tribes People, the Citizen Personalities (Video)

Watch and listen to Dr. Kethoser Kevichusa (of Nagaland, India) discuss how the Greeks looked at the society in general: the idiot, the tribes people, and the citizen personalities.

Dr. Kethoser Kevichusa

Greek philosophers introduced democracy, and its state and the nation emerged as a modern civilization –the West generally followed it with significant degree of success and prosperity.

“Perhaps, we may be among the first two, and the predominant majority of us may not have climbed the first ladder of civility,” Ishaq Saqi Sahib notes, with the video clip share:

KETHOSER (ANIU) KEVICHUSA is a speaker and trainer with Ravi Zacharias International Ministries in India. He earned his PhD from the Oxford Center for Mission Studies, UK. He has also pursued theological education first in India, then in the UK, following his undergraduate degree in English Literature. Aniu lives with his wife, Ono, and their three young sons in Nagaland, India.

