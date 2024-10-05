History Revisited: Spanish Conquest of America

Ana Corcuella at National Geographic Official Page on Facebook: WHAT DO YOU THINK, THAT WITH THE SPANISH CONQUEST, CIVILIZATION WAS BROUGHT TO AMERICA?

Here I present to you a different story.

Many think the Spanish came to teach indigenous culture, architecture, traditions, music, art and more.

But how true is all of this?.

Come with me to find it out.

Once upon a time, a thriving and flourishing continent called America, home to advanced civilizations rich in knowledge.

Hygiene: If the Aztecs had conquered Spain instead of the other way around, they would have taught the Spanish to bathe twice a day, instead of once a week.

Medicine: Back in the day, Aztec herbalist was the most advanced in the world. The indigenous “savages” had a medical school with various branches: internal medicine (Tlamatepatli), surgery (texoxotla), hematology (tezoc-tezoani) and more. They knew the causes of diseases, how to cure epidemics and used suppositories, ointments, powders, holes and suction cups very effectively.

Architecture: The remains of urban planning, engineering and architecture that still stand are proof of their greatness: Teotihuacan, Tula, Xochicalco, Tenayuca, among others. These works, of a complexity higher than the pyramids of Egypt, were dismissed by the Spaniards as works of “savages”.

Astronomy and mathematics: The Mayans, with their contribution of the number “zero” and their calendar more accurate than the European, demonstrated their advanced astronomy, far surpassing that of the invaders.

Agriculture: The indigenous developed an agricultural system unique in the ancient world: Chinampas, or in-water farming with artificial islands, creating real floating gardens that cultivated thousands of acres.

Art: The works in fabric, mud, metals, wood and feathers of the indigenous people left the Europeans speechless for their perfection and beauty. Paper was made centuries before the Conquest in America, using tree bark to make books and famous codes.

Music: The Spanish also did not understand the importance of music for indigenous people, who created poems and songs about love, friendship and nature.

Economy and commerce: No civilization had developed commerce like the Incas and Aztecs. Their market extended to Nicaragua and they had a self-sufficient and organized economy, at a time when in Spain they didn’t even know drainage.

So you still think the Spanish brought civilization to America or they just came to steal and plunder our lands?.