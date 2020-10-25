India, China Preparing for War…

China and India are digging in, and preparing for a long winter in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both neighbors are in a prolonged faceoff along the disputed LAC in the Ladakh Valley.

The report comes as the two nations are said to be quietly working on a “mutual withdrawal deal” from Ladakh heights.:

Beijing & Delhi working quietly on unequal "mutual withdrawal" deal from Ladakh heights.



India to withdraw first, but gets to announce PLA withdrawal. Beijing will not contradict.



Echoes Doklam, where India withdrew first, only to find China had cheatedhttps://t.co/Abiwp8grah — Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) October 24, 2020

Situated some 13,000 feet above sea level in the desolate Himalayan plains, the temperatures have already dropped well below zero degrees Celsius and it will only get colder. It is the world’s highest desert—so while snow may not be an issue exactly, it is simply the extreme cold that could take its toll on the soldiers on both sides of the LAC, The National Interest reports.

Another report says top officers of the Indian Army are expected to review India’s combat readiness in Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the LAC border with China at a four-day brainstorming session beginning Monday. “It comes as India is faced with the possibility of simultaneously dealing with China and Pakistan along its western and northern borders”.

The US is said to be closely monitoring the border row between China and India and does not want the situation to escalate.

Our situation report (SitRep):